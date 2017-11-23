Patriots' Chris Hogan: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hogan (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.
The wideout is trending toward another absence this week, a notion that could well be solidified upon the release of Friday's injury report. If Hogan misses Sunday's game against the Dolphins, fellow wideout Danny Amendola would be in line for added Week 12 targets.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Remains sidelined•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Ruled out this week•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Not in Colorado with team•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Ruled out for Sunday night's game•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...