Hogan (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Given that Hogan is among the Patriots players who remain behind in Massachusetts while the team practices in Colorado Springs, we'd expect the wideout to be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders in Mexico City. Confirmation of such an outcome, either way, will arrive Friday, with Phillip Dorsett in line to continue to see added snaps in Week 11 should Hogan indeed be deemed unavailable.