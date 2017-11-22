Hogan (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, the Providence Journal reports.

Hogan has missed two straight games, so his absence from practice Wednesday is not a surprising development. At this stage, we'll consider Hogan iffy for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If he remains sidelined this weekend, added Week 12 targets figure to be available for fellow wideout Danny Amendola.

