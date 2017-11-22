Patriots' Chris Hogan: Remains sidelined
Hogan (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, the Providence Journal reports.
Hogan has missed two straight games, so his absence from practice Wednesday is not a surprising development. At this stage, we'll consider Hogan iffy for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If he remains sidelined this weekend, added Week 12 targets figure to be available for fellow wideout Danny Amendola.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Ruled out this week•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Not in Colorado with team•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Ruled out for Sunday night's game•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses another practice•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...