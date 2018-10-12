Hogan (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Hogan was rested Thursday, but his return to practice Friday is promising, with Jeff Howe of The Athletic noting that the wideout is expected to be cleared for Week 6 action. The Patriots' 8:20 ET kickoff is an issue for those considering Hogan this week, as is the presence of slot ace Julian Edelman along with the recent addition of Josh Gordon (hamstring). Hogan figures to see his share of snaps when healthy, but steady volume will be an issue, with so many mouths to feed in the New England offense.