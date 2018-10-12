Patriots' Chris Hogan: Returns to work Friday
Hogan (thigh) returned to the practice field Friday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Moreover, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Hogan, who sat out practice Thursday to rest and undergo treatment on his thigh, "is expected to be cleared in time" for Sunday night's 8:20 ET contest against the Chiefs. In any case, it looks like Hogan is trending toward an official "questionable" designation on Friday's final Week 6 injury report.
