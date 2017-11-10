Hogan (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.

With Hogan sidelined this week, look for Phillip Dorsett to assume a more prominent role in the Patriots' Week 10 passing attack. After seeing limited action in recent weeks, Dorsett figures to see the bulk of his work in Sunday's game on the outside, opposite fellow wideout Brandin Cooks, while Danny Amendola patrols the slot.