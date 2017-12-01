Hogan (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

As a result, Hogan will log his fourth straight absence, which sets the stage for added targets for slot man Danny Amendola (knee). Deep threat Phillip Dorsett is also a candidate to once again see expanded snaps while working on the outside.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories