Patriots' Chris Hogan: Ruled out this week
Hogan (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
With another absence on tap, Phillip Dorsett will continue to see added work in the Patriots' passing attack, working opposite fellow wideout Brandin Cooks, while Danny Amendola mans the slot. Though held to just two catches for 16 yards in last week's win over the Broncos, Dorsett's Week 11 upside is aided by what looks like a better matchup this weekend. The same sort of narrative applies to Amendola in PPR formats.
