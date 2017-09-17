Hogan caught five of six targets for 78 yards and a score in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints.

Hogan was lined up tight in the slot and then worked his way out in the flat for an easy-looking 13-yard score in the first quarter. It was a creative bit of play calling for a Patriots team that has caught the injury bug on the offensive side of the ball. Hogan might not only be one of the only men left standing, but he might be in the best position. The Patriots found success on Sunday working their backs and tight ends in the passing game. That will leave Hogan and Brandin Cooks singled up on the outside, Cooks speed likely attracting teams' top cover men.