Hogan (knee) caught four of six targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

Through a combination of good play design and opposing ineptitude, Hogan was open as could be on both of his touchdowns. They came from seven and 47 yards out, respectively, and were the second and third of five touchdowns thrown by quarterback Tom Brady. He ranked third in targets behind Rob Gronkowski (10) and Brandin Cooks (seven), which is an accurate depiction of their respective roles in this offense.