Patriots' Chris Hogan: Scores twice in Week 3
Hogan (knee) caught four of six targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.
Through a combination of good play design and opposing ineptitude, Hogan was open as could be on both of his touchdowns. They came from seven and 47 yards out, respectively, and were the second and third of five touchdowns thrown by quarterback Tom Brady. He ranked third in targets behind Rob Gronkowski (10) and Brandin Cooks (seven), which is an accurate depiction of their respective roles in this offense.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: In uniform Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Should play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: One of 11 New England players listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Downplays knee issue•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Scores in Big Easy•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...