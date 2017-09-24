Hogan (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hogan is officially listed as questionable to play, and while his availability is a plus for the Pats' wideout depth, it may be tough to have a breakout performance with Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola (concussion), Phillip Dorsett (knee) and Rob Gronkowski (groin) also available.