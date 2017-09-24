Play

Hogan (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hogan is officially listed as questionable to play, and while his availability is a plus for the Pats' wideout depth, it may be tough to have a breakout performance with Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola (concussion), Phillip Dorsett (knee) and Rob Gronkowski (groin) also available.

