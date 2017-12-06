Patriots' Chris Hogan: Spotted at practice Wednesday
Hogan (shoulder) was spotted at Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
We suspect that he'll be listed as a limited participant once the Patriots file their first Week 14 practice report, but Hogan's presence on the field Wednesday, in any capacity, bodes well for his chances of returning to action as soon as Monday's game against the Dolphins. The wideout, who last suited up on Oct. 29 against the Chargers, logged 33 catches on 54 targets for 438 yards and five TDs in eight outings prior to hurting his shoulder.
