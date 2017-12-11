Patriots' Chris Hogan: Still expected to play
Hogan (shoulder) is still expected to play in Monday's game against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This merely reiterates what was reported over the weekend, with Hogan slated to return from a four-game absence after he managed limited participation at practice throughout the week. The Patriots might limit his snaps in his first game action since Oct. 29, but it will come as a major surprise if Hogan's name is listed when the team releases its inactives around 7:00 pm. ET on Monday. Dion Lewis (illness) also is expected to suit up, giving Tom Brady his full complement of weapons at running back and wide receiver as he prepares to play without Rob Gronkowski (suspension) for just the second time this season. Hogan set season-high marks for catches (eight) and targets (11) when Gronkowski sat out with a groin injury in a 19-14 win over the Bucs in Week 5.
