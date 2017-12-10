Patriots' Chris Hogan: Traveling to Miami, expected to play Monday
Hogan (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, traveled with the Patriots to Miami on Sunday and is expected to play in the contest, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Hogan has missed the Patriots' last four games with a dislocated shoulder, so while he appears to be trending toward a return Monday after turning in three limited practices this week, the team could be conservative with his usage coming off a month-plus absence. A less-than-full load of snaps would limit Hogan's fantasy upside in Week 14, but if he comes out of the Monday night contest healthy, he could reclaim a larger role in the Patriots' potent passing attack over the team's final three games of the regular season.
