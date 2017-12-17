Hogan (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The return of star tight end Rob Gronkowski from a one-game suspension will help the Patriots offset Hogan's absence in Week 15. Meanwhile, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola profile as the team's top wide receivers Sunday, with Phillip Dorsett and newcomer Kenny Britt also on hand.

