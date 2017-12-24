Patriots' Chris Hogan: Won't play Sunday
Hogan (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
With Hogan set to miss his second straight game, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola profile as the Patriots' top wide receivers Sunday, with Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt also on hand. We'll have to see if Hogan returns for some tune-up action in Week 17, or is held out again next weekend with an eye toward having him fully healthy for the postseason.
