Patriots' Christian Barmore: Activated off IR
RotoWire Staff
Dec 17, 2022
Barmore (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
Barmore will make his return to action Sunday against the Raiders after being out since Week 6. The third-year pro will look to improve a
Patriots pass rush that has already been dominant as they look to make a playoff push.
