The Patriots activated Barmore (illness) from the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots in August, which prevented him from playing over the first 10 games of the regular season. Although he was a DNP in Friday's practice, head coach Jerod Mayo suggested Barmore would play Sunday against the Rams and would likely be limited to 10-to-20 defensive snaps, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Barmore had a breakout season in 2023, during which he logged 64 tackles (39 solo), including 8.5 sacks, six pass defenses and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games.