Patriots' Christian Barmore: Active for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barmore (knee) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens.
The defensive end entered the day with a questionable tag after missing practice Friday, though he did participate in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. Barmore's absence Friday appears to have been a precaution, as he's healthy enough to go. The fifth-year pro has 26 tackles (12 solo), including 1.0 sacks, on the year.
