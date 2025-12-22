default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barmore (knee) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens.

The defensive end entered the day with a questionable tag after missing practice Friday, though he did participate in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. Barmore's absence Friday appears to have been a precaution, as he's healthy enough to go. The fifth-year pro has 26 tackles (12 solo), including 1.0 sacks, on the year.

More News