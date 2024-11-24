Barmore (undisclosed) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
The defensive tackle was listed as questionable, but it was likely due to the team's management of his practice workload after he missed the first 10 games of the season after getting blood clots in August. Barmore played on 20 defensive snaps in his season debut against the Rams last week, making three solo tackles.
