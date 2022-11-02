Barmore (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Barmore has missed back-to-back games due to a knee issue but returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury. The second-year defensive tackle will have two more opportunities to upgrade to a full participant before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Colts.
