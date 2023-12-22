Barmore (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Broncos.
Barmore seems to have suffered a shoulder injury at some point within the last week, and after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday night. The 24-year-old is coming off what was debatably the best game of his season, but if he's unable to suit up in Week 16, expect Davon Godchaux to get even more snaps on the Patriots' defensive line.
