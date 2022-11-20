After being placed on injured reserve Friday due to knee inflammation, Barmore isn't expected to undergo surgery, and he's in line to return after his required four-game absence, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barmore has missed each of the Patriots' last three contests due to knee inflammation, and he was then placed on injured reserve Friday as a result. However, after much rest and rehab, the 23-year-old anticipates returning at the earliest possible date for the Week 15 matchup in Las Vegas. In Barmore's absence, Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale are both slated to handle an increased workload behind starters Davon Godchaux and Deatrich Wise.