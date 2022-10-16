Barmore (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns.
Barmore went down with a knee injury during the first half before exiting against Cleveland, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. With the second-year nose tackle out for the time being, expect Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale to play bigger roles behind Davon Godchaux.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Suiting up for wild-card round•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: MRI comes back clean•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Carted off in loss•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Starting against Jets•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Hurts shoulder Sunday•