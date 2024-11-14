Barmore (illness) is likely to participate at practice Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Barmore has spent the entire season thus far on the non-football illness list due to blood clots, but it now looks like he could have a path to suiting up in Week 11. His status will be a point of interest when New England releases its final official practice report of the week Friday.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Progressed toward return•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Progressing towards return•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Moves to NFI list•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Diagnosed with blood clots•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Lands big extension in New England•