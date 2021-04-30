The Patriots selected Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 38th overall.

Barmore is the first defensive tackle off the board in a weak tackle class, but in terms of raw talent, he was worth an earlier selection. Barmore (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) is particularly athletic for his size, as his 4.98-second 40 time would be a strong mark even for a much smaller player. Questions about his motor might have informed his fall to this point in the draft, but the talent isn't in any serious question.