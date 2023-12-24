Barmore (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Barmore was able to log limited practice sessions leading up to Week 16 and has progressed enough to play Sunday. He hasn't missed a game all season and has accumulated 40 tackles (25 solo), including 5.5 sacks, in 14 games as the backup nose tackle behind Davon Godchaux.
