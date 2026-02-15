Patriots' Christian Barmore: Has healthy 2025 campaign
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barmore played in all 17 of New England's regular-season games in 2025, making 16 starts and finishing with 29 tackles, including 2.0 sacks.
Barmore played in only four games in 2024 due to a medical issue involving blood clots. Fortunately, that problem appears to have been resolved given his ability to play in all 21 of the Patriots' contests (including the playoffs) this past year. Barmore signed a four-year contract extension in April of 2024, so he should be back as a key piece of New England's defensive line next season.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Active for SNF•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Questionable for SNF•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Good to go•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Expected to be available in April•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Placed on non-football illness list•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Notches sack vs. Dolphins•