Barmore played in all 17 of New England's regular-season games in 2025, making 16 starts and finishing with 29 tackles, including 2.0 sacks.

Barmore played in only four games in 2024 due to a medical issue involving blood clots. Fortunately, that problem appears to have been resolved given his ability to play in all 21 of the Patriots' contests (including the playoffs) this past year. Barmore signed a four-year contract extension in April of 2024, so he should be back as a key piece of New England's defensive line next season.