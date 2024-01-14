Barmore finished the 2023 regular season with 64 tackles, to go along with a team-high 8.5 sacks in 17 games with the Patriots.

Barmore, who Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site called the team's best overall player this past season, remains under contract with New England in 2024 and is viewed as a potential candidate for an extension this offseason. Regardless if such a deal happens, the 2021 second-round is slated to reprise his role as a key interior lineman during Jerod Mayo's first campaign as the franchise's head coach.