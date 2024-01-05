Barmore (knee) was a limited participant at the Patriots' practice Thursday.
Barmore has been limited at each of the team's first two sessions of the week as he's been dealing with an apparent knee injury. The defensive lineman will have one more chance to log a full practice Friday before the team's final injury report comes out ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Solid output in loss•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Available Sunday•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Wreaks havoc in Week 17 win•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Good to go versus Denver•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Could play Week 16•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Season high tackles in loss•