Patriots' Christian Barmore: Not playing Sunday
Barmore (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Colts.
Barmore hasn't played since Week 6 and will continue to miss time. Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale will continue to see extra opportunity in his absence.
