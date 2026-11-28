Barmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Barmore first appeared on the Patriots' Week 12 injury report Friday as a DNP, which indicates that the knee issue is a new one for the sixth-year defensive lineman. A late addition to the injury report typically isn't a good sign, but Barmore's official availability may not be known until the Patriots announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. DaQuan Jones and Joshua Farmer would both be in line for more snaps on defense if Barmore doesn't play.