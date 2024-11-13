Head coach Jared Mayo stated Wednesday that Barmore (illness) could begin practicing soon, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Barmore has been on the non-football illness list since August when he was diagnosed with blood clots. A potential return this season for the Alabama product would be a major boost to the Patriots' defensive front, as they progress through the second half of the season.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Progressing towards return•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Moves to NFI list•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Diagnosed with blood clots•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Lands big extension in New England•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Leads team with 8.5 sacks•