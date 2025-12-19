Patriots' Christian Barmore: Questionable for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barmore (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
Barmore did not participate in Friday's practice after logging sessions Wednesday and Thursday. The downgrade in practice participation was due to a new knee injury the defensive end suffered, which does not bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday night. If the 26-year-old is unable to go, rookie Joshua Farmer will likely see more defensive snaps.
