Barmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Barmore has missed the last two games due to a knee injury but returned to practice in a limited capacity for each of the Patriots' three practice sessions this week. If he's unable to suit up once again in Week 9, Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale should continue to see additional work.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Back at practice•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Won't play Monday•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Won't return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Exits Sunday•
-
Patriots' Christian Barmore: Suiting up for wild-card round•