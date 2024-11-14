Barmore (illness) participated at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
As expected, Barmore was able to make his long-anticipated return to practice ahead of Week 11 after a blood clot diagnosis back in August had kept him off the field up to that point. If he can practice in full Friday, there's a good chance he'd suit up for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
