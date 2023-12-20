Barmore recorded six tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Kansas City.
Barmore was able to get to Patrick Mahomes for a sack while his six total stops were a season high. The nose tackle has now produced 40 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, while also deflecting six passes over 14 contests in 2023.
