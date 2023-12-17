Barmore (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Barmore didn't practice Friday after being a limited participant in the first two sessions of the week, but he'll be on the field Sunday. He has seven tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, over his last three games since the Patriots' Week 11 bye.
