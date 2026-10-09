Barmore (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

A shoulder injury prevented Barmore from playing in the Patriots' Week 4 win over the Bills. He opened Week 5 prep with back-to-back limited practices before logging a full session Friday, but whether he can play Sunday may not be officially known until about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Patriots announce their list of inactive players. His return would revert Joshua Farmer and DaQuan Jones to rotational roles at defensive end, with Milton Williams being the other starter at the position.