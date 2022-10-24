Barmore (knee) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Bears.
Barmore did not return after exiting with a knee injury during last week's win over the Browns and was limited in practice leading up to this tilt against the Bears. The second-year nose tackle recorded 15 tackles and one sack over the first six games of the season, leaving Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale to step into bigger roles behind Davon Godchaux in Week 7.
