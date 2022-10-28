Barmore (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Barmore picked up a knee injury during the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Browns and will remain sidelined for a second straight contest due to the issue. In his absence, Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale figure to continue seeing increased reps in the middle of New England's defensive line.
