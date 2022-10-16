Barmore (knee) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Browns.
Barmore recorded two tackles before exiting during the first half with a knee injury. The 23-year-old logged 13 tackles on 181 defensive snaps over the first five games of the season, and his next chance to play will come Monday, Oct. 24 versus the Bears.
