Barmore recorded eight tackles (five solo), including three sacks, and forced a fumble in Sunday's 26-23 win against Denver.

Barmore was a force the Broncos couldn't reckon with Sunday, as he got to Russell Wilson in the backfield on three occasions. All of his sacks came in the third quarter, and the final one -- on the last play of the period -- resulted in a fumble, though Denver was able to recover. Barmore posted a modest 3.0 sacks over his first 10 games of the season, but he's taken off with 5.5 sacks over five contests since New England's Week 11 bye.