Elliss recorded 94 tackles (39 solo) while adding three passes defensed and a forced fumble across 15 appearances during the 2025 regular season.

Elliss contributed to the Patriots' turnaround by setting a career high in tackles while occupying a starting role at inside linebacker. He'll have a chance to add to his totals during the Patriots' postseason run, which begins with Sunday's wild-card round home game against the Chargers. Elliss remains under contract with New England for 2026.