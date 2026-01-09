Patriots' Christian Elliss: Career-high 94 tackles in 15 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss recorded 94 tackles (39 solo) while adding three passes defensed and a forced fumble across 15 appearances during the 2025 regular season.
Elliss contributed to the Patriots' turnaround by setting a career high in tackles while occupying a starting role at inside linebacker. He'll have a chance to add to his totals during the Patriots' postseason run, which begins with Sunday's wild-card round home game against the Chargers. Elliss remains under contract with New England for 2026.
