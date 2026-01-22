Patriots' Christian Elliss: Dealing with hip issue
Elliss (hip) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Elliss played 40 defensive snaps during Sunday's win versus the Texans in the divisional round, and it's not immediately clear when he hurt his hip. Regardless, he'll likely have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
