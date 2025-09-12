Patriots' Christian Elliss: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at Miami.
Elliss was limited in practice by a shoulder issue Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant at practice Friday and is in line to play in Week 2. The Dolphins ran the ball just 12 times in Week 1, so if the Patriots get out to an early lead Sunday, there may not be very many opportunities for Elliss to make tackles.
More News
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Offer matched by New England•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Receives offer from Las Vegas•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Tendered by New England•
-
Patriots' Christian Elliss: Sees more defensive work in 2024•