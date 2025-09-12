default-cbs-image
Elliss (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at Miami.

Elliss was limited in practice by a shoulder issue Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant at practice Friday and is in line to play in Week 2. The Dolphins ran the ball just 12 times in Week 1, so if the Patriots get out to an early lead Sunday, there may not be very many opportunities for Elliss to make tackles.

