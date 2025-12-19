default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Elliss (illness) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

Elliss missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, but was able to log a full practice Friday and cleanse any injury designation heading into Sunday's game. The linebacker is a key part of the Patriots' defense, logging eight tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in last Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills.

More News