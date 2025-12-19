Patriots' Christian Elliss: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (illness) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
Elliss missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, but was able to log a full practice Friday and cleanse any injury designation heading into Sunday's game. The linebacker is a key part of the Patriots' defense, logging eight tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in last Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills.
