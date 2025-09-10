default-cbs-image
Elliss tallied eight tackles (five solo) during New England's loss versus the Raiders on Sunday.

Elliss started off the season on a high note despite the loss as he racked up a team-high eight tackles. The 26-year-old re-signed with the Patriots this offseason after logging a career-high 81 tackles (42 solo), with 1.5 sacks, across 16 games last season.

