Elliss has a hip injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The linebacker led the team with five tackles (one solo) at the time of his exit. Elliss came into the day with 48 tackles (22 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on the year. Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu and Jack Gibbens are New England's other options at inside linebacker.