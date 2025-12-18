Elliss (illness) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Elliss upgraded to limited participation Thursday after not practicing to start the week Wednesday. Though the severity of the illness is still unclear, his participation is a trend in the right direction for Sunday. Friday's practice will give a clearer understanding of his availability for Week 16 against the Ravens. The 26-year-old has 76 tackles (33 solo), three pass breakups and one forced fumble.